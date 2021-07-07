KeyFi Price Up 37.2% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $15,986.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001826 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00135514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00165260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,941.53 or 1.00002226 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.03 or 0.00976010 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,862 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

