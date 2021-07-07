Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

KEYS opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.63.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

