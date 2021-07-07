KickToken [new] (KICK) Price Hits $0.0188 on Top Exchanges

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $28.19 million and $1.69 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00059079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.48 or 0.00936210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045527 BTC.

About KickToken [new]

KickToken [new] is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,498,342,690 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

