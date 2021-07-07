Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Sells $367,200.00 in Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Chin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00.

NASDAQ:KIN remained flat at $$9.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,463. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $416.48 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIN. HC Wainwright cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $19,135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

