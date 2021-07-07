Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 1-Day Volume Tops $19,233.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $77,486.23 and $19,233.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00048779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00130388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00168263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,339.86 or 0.99990132 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.28 or 0.00975557 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

