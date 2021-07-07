Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,028.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $81,071.19 and approximately $21,028.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00135279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00165430 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,880.87 or 0.99976724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $337.80 or 0.00968200 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.