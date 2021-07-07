Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 10,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 464,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $972.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $264,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

