KKV Secured Loan Fund Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:KKVL)

KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:KKVL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of KKVL traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 17 ($0.22). 331,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,311. KKV Secured Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 31.30 ($0.41). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.74.

In other KKV Secured Loan Fund news, insider David Copperwaite purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,823.62).

