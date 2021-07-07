Klaytn (KLAY) Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $71.58 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00129844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00167776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,470.60 or 1.00161963 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.00978129 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003012 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,614,213,126 coins and its circulating supply is 2,483,589,352 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

