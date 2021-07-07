Kleros Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $75.06 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

