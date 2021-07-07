Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Top Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Klever has a market cap of $164.47 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00048779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00130388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00168263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,339.86 or 0.99990132 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.28 or 0.00975557 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

