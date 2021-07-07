KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Shares Up 3.3%

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.