Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.45).

KGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock.

Knights Group stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 450 ($5.88). 83,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,003. The firm has a market capitalization of £375.54 million and a P/E ratio of -204.55. Knights Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 417.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

