Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.11

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $47.87, with a volume of 36200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.1771 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

About Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

