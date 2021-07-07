Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Koninklijke DSM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. 11,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

