Krystal Biotech’s (KRYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $67.67 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

