KuboCoin (KUBO) Market Cap Tops $3.03 Million

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, KuboCoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One KuboCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuboCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $13.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuboCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00129844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00167776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,470.60 or 1.00161963 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.00978129 BTC.

KuboCoin Coin Profile

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. KuboCoin’s official website is kubocoin.org . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin . KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin . The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

KuboCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuboCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuboCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuboCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuboCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.