KUN (KUN) Tops One Day Volume of $19.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.91 or 0.00084936 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. KUN has a market cap of $57,816.57 and approximately $19.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00133358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00166032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.89 or 0.99798900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00968448 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.