Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.26

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kuraray from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kuraray Co., Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

