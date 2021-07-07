KZ Cash (KZC) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 4% higher against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,241.68 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001233 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.04 or 0.01455011 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

