L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.91. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 106,948 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market cap of $196.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

