L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Position Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of L Brands worth $26,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

LB opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

