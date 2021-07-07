LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0063

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $219,333.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00165620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.42 or 0.99842400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.88 or 0.00987037 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

