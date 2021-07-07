Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Allan purchased 20,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 679.40 ($8.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,812. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.61. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 709.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.