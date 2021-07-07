Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDSCY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LDSCY stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

