Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Trading Down 2.9%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.69 and last traded at $142.69. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.88.

LSDAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on Lassonde Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.02.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

