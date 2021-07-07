Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.81. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$43.38, with a volume of 108,141 shares changing hands.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

