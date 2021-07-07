Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,685 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 347.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $473.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

