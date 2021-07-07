Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,985 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,985 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

