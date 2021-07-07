Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRC opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

