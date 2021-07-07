Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 261.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR opened at $170.84 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.10.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

