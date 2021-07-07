Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,565 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,837,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 873.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

PAYC stock opened at $388.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

