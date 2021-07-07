Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 17,192 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $205.86 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

