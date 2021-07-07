Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 21,588 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $15,194,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.76 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.