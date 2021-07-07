Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 93,055 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 368.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,055 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 76,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 114,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 67,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

