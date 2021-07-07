Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,936,430 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Rapid7 worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,897,421 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $101.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

