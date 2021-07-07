Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

NYSE THG opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.