Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,994 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Element Solutions worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

