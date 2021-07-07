Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nordson worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

