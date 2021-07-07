Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 11,293.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,810 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Select Medical worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

