Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Werner Enterprises worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.