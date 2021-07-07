Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

XEL opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

