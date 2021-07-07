Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.