Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of EnerSys worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.69.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

