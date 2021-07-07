Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

