Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,301 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Cars.com worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cars.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cars.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after purchasing an additional 990,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $14,612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 107,125 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $921.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARS. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

