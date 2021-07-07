Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 525.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,601 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of First Bancorp worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 205,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

FBNC stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

