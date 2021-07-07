Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 104,921.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,438 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of The Mosaic worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

MOS opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

