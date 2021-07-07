Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $1,729,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

CASY stock opened at $193.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $148.37 and a one year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

