Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,854,199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.